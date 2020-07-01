Rain and storms return heading toward 4th of July weekend

With the drought getting worse, isolated to scattered storms will help slow down the dry-out.

Wednesday night, look for mostly clear skies, and very muggy air with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be even hotter with mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. With instability in place, afternoon pop-up storms are likely over much of the state. Some of the storms will have gusty winds to 60-70mph in localized areas.

Look for 20-30 percent daily afternoon thunderstorm chances to last into early parts of next work week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett