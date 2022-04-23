Rain and thunder will be found in central and southern parts of the state much of the night Saturday. Some storms may become severe with high winds and hail.

As it looks now, rain will be trying to slide south for the beginning of the OKC Memorial Marathon at 6:30AM Sunday, however it won’t be far south. Runners should prepare for cool and damp conditions along with a breezy north wind.

Skies will clear across the state from west to east through the day Sunday leaving us sunny by Monday.

Good luck runners!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett