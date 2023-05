It will be cloudy, muggy and breezy today.

Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-70’s.

Showers and storms possible today. The severe threat today will remain low.

Rainy and mild tonight., Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s.

Cloudy, rainy and stormy for Mother’s Day. Highs will climb into the mid-70’s.

After a rainy start to next week we will see some sunshine back in the forecast by mid-week.