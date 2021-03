Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night along with mild temps in the lower 50s. Expect breezy conditions.

Rain will begin across the state Monday morning. Some of the showers will have embedded thunder. After a midday lull in precip, more storms will fire in western Oklahoma in the afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong to locally severe.

Rain moves out Monday night with clearing and cooler conditions Tuesday.

More rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett