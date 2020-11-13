Rain and thunder move in Friday night, great Saturday to follow

Although the weather isn’t great the rest of today, its definitely not a “Friday the 13th” fearcast!

As a warm front moves north the rest of the day today, look for cloudy skies to yield some drizzle and showers this evening. Most of the precip will be along and east of I44. Overnight, a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. Expect temps to be fairly steady, near 50.

Saturday will be nice but windy! Skies will quickly clear in the morning, leading to a warm, sunny, and breezy afternoon. Temps will hit the middle 70s.

A weak front arrives Saturday night making Sunday cooler before nice weather returns all of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett