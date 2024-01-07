Look for windy conditions Sunday night with rain quickly beginning after midnight.

Monday will be rainy in the morning with an afternoon break. Later Monday overnight, the back side of the storm system combines with cold air to bring snow to northern and central Oklahoma. Right now, expected snowfall amounts appear to be light,

After the system clears early Tuesday, very windy conditions will move in with gusts from the northwest to 50mph! Wind chills early Tuesday will be in the teens.

More snow is possible Friday, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett