The weather set up is looking favorable for a good soaking rain from around OKC to the south and east! A front has stalled across southeastern Oklahoma and the Jet Stream is flowing right overhead. This means the warmer air south of the front is being drawn north and lifted over the cool air in central Oklahoma. The result is near 100% chance for rain and thunderstorms in central Oklahoma this evening and tonight. Locally heavy rain and some severe weather is possible.

