Rain and thunderstorms will skim far northwestern Oklahoma Wednesday night into early Thursday. Most of the activity will remain in Kansas.

As the jet stream turns more northwesterly, cooler air will surge in Thursday overnight into Friday morning. Along with this change, rain and storms will be likely Thursday overnight into Friday. A few storms may be severe.

Thankfully, 80s will be here for Friday into the weekend before warm air returns next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett