Rain and thunderstorms, some strong, likely Sunday

A front will move through the state Sunday, stalling out later in the day, and bringing rain and storms to Oklahoma.

Saturday night, expect cloudy skies. Some drizzle and fog is likely overnight with lows either steady or slowly rising near 50 degrees.

Expect scattered showers becoming heavier rain late in the day Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Later in the evening, a couple waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, lasting into early Monday.

Severe storm chances are low, however a few storms, mainly in the evening and overnight, may have high winds and some hail.

Things dry out Monday and Tuesday with a few sprinkles or flurries by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett