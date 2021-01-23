Rain and thunderstorms, some strong, likely Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A front will move through the state Sunday, stalling out later in the day, and bringing rain and storms to Oklahoma.

Saturday night, expect cloudy skies. Some drizzle and fog is likely overnight with lows either steady or slowly rising near 50 degrees.

Expect scattered showers becoming heavier rain late in the day Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Later in the evening, a couple waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, lasting into early Monday.

Severe storm chances are low, however a few storms, mainly in the evening and overnight, may have high winds and some hail.

Things dry out Monday and Tuesday with a few sprinkles or flurries by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

48° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 52°

Sunday

56° / 43°
Showers
Showers 100% 56° 43°

Monday

57° / 32°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 57° 32°

Tuesday

44° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 30°

Wednesday

41° / 28°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 41° 28°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 46° 30°

Friday

53° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 53° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

49°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
49°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
49°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
49°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
50°

50°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
50°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

51°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
52°

52°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
52°

52°

8 AM
Showers
36%
52°

53°

9 AM
Showers
43%
53°

54°

10 AM
Showers
36%
54°

54°

11 AM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

3 PM
Showers
45%
56°

55°

4 PM
Showers
46%
55°

53°

5 PM
Rain
65%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
74%
52°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter