Rain and wet snow ending from west to east across Oklahoma this afternoon. Watching Arctic Air to the north for next week!

Good Saturday morning! Tracking a quick disturbance moving east across Oklahoma this afternoon. Light to moderate precipitation will be ending from west to east across the state this afternoon. Most of this is just a cold rain from OKC south and east. However, it’s a mix of light snow and rain across northern OK. As you can see from this latest rainfall forecast I’ve posted here the heaviest rainfall totals along I 40 OKC and east. Some minor wet snow accumulation possible in northern OK. However, where snow occurs, temps should stay above freezing so only minor wet snow accumulations possible on grassy areas up north. Clearing and cold tonight. Continuing to monitor Arctic Air mass to our north. Latest computer data has backed off on just how cold it will get in Oklahoma. However, surges of Arctic Air remain likely for next week. Stay tuned. Jon Slater
