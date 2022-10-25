The strong winds will gradually taper off this afternoon as the storm system pulls away from Oklahoma. This morning winds from the north to northwest 20-30 MPH gusts over 40 MPH with rain ending. Skies become totally sunny this afternoon and winds will back off as the storm system moves away. You can expect light winds tonight with cool temps. However, winds pick back up Wednesday from the southeast as our next storm system approaches from the west. More rain is possible Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. We will take it Oklahoma!

