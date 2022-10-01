After a very dry and hot several months, Oklahoma will see some rain.

Look for low rain chances to begin in the panhandle and far northwestern parts of the state as soon as Tuesday with better chances for rain spreading eastward next weekend.

Right now, rainfall totals look to be light, however it is encouraging how model guidance continues to increase confidence of slight drought relief. We will watch it closely.

Expect highs to remain above average through midweek.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett