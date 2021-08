Much needed rain is on the way along with cooler temps in the 80s!

Expect mostly clear skies Thursday night with warm temps in the middle 70s. After 11PM, look up to see the Perseid meteor shower!

We still have not hit 100 degrees in OKC this year, but Friday will be close with highs in the upper 90s. A chance of storms grows Friday evening.

Weekend rain chances will continue, mainly in the afternoon and evening with highs in the 80s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett