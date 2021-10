Get ready for a long stretch of fantastic weather!

Saturday night, look for clear skies and cool temps down to the middle 40s.

After a cool morning, Sundays afternoon should see highs in the middle 70s with a bit more wind out of the south.

Our next chance for rain, and its slight, comes Wednesday. A cold front will move through giving a few sprinkles or showers. Temps will only drop a few degrees before heading up again next weekend!

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett