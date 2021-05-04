Rain Chances Return Wednesday Night

Tuesday will be cool and windy with gradually clearing skies. Highs will climb to the mid 60s with a strong south wind. Lows will drop to the mid 40s overnight with light winds and clear skies. Patchy fog is possible. Tomorrow will be mild and pleasant with highs in the low 70s and a light southeast breeze. A few showers are possible in northern Oklahoma.

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday night through early Thursday with widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will climb the rest of the week, peaking on Saturday in the mid 80s. Winds will increase ahead of our next system. A cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, bringing showers and storms through early Sunday. Severe weather is possible. Sunday will be cooler in the mid 70s for Mother’s Day.