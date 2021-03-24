Rain Chances Through Thursday Morning

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Rain is likely in northwestern Oklahoma and the panhandle could see a winter mix. Isolated showers or drizzle will be possible for central Oklahoma this afternoon.  Widely scattered showers and storms continue tonight, mainly southeast. A few storms could be severe in southeastern Oklahoma this evening and tonight. Scattered showers will continue Thursday morning. Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon with a northwest breeze.  A south wind returns Friday, boosting highs to near 70 degrees.

This weekend will be beautiful in the mid to upper 60s. Our next system arrives Monday bringing showers and storms.

