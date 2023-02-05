A good rain is on the way for the state, which is much needed given the ongoing drought.

After a nice weather day Sunday, look for increasing clouds late and some patchy fog to form. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s and more wind ahead of our next storm system.

A cold front arrives early Tuesday. Rain and even some thunder is possible Tuesday through early Wednesday. A few flakes may mix in to northwestern and western Oklahoma Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With warm ground temperatures, widespread travel issues are not expected.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett