Rain finally returns, aiming to dent growing drought!

Finally, we are going to get a break from the heat, and several chances for rain across much of the state!

Thursday night, look for clear skies and low 70s. A few isolated storms will be possible, mainly in northwestern parts of Oklahoma.

Rain chances return out west and into central parts of the state tomorrow. While the exact timing is not nailed down, chances for rain and storms appear to be slightly higher in the afternoon. Some of the rain may lead to flooding with slowly moving storms.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday before rain chances decrease the 2nd half of the weekend.

Along with the drought denting rain, cooler weather will be here for a few days!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett