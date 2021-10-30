Rain, freezing temps on the way!

Get ready to say an early “hello” to Winter!

Saturday night will be nice with calm to light winds and lows in the middle 40s, which is near average for this time of the year.

Expect some more clouds Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 60s. Trick or treating looks good!

The cold and rainy weather begins with some showers on Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Temps wont get above the middle to upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday with widespread rain. It should be a few degrees too warm for snow, thankfully, however freezing temps look likely by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett