Rain Friday and Friday Night

A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday resulting in the mid 50s north to the mid 70s south. OKC will climb well above normal, near 70 degrees with increasing clouds. A strong north wind will follow this front this evening, creating wind chills in the 20s. Friday will be cloudy and cool with areas of drizzle and widely scattered showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Scattered showers and storms will continue through early Saturday. The rain will be out by sunrise. Saturday will be warm and windy with highs in the 70s. A cold front will drop highs to the 50s Sunday with decreasing winds. Next week will be sunny, dry and breezy with a big warming trend.