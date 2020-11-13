Rain Friday Night, Sunny Weekend

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and increasing clouds. Rain arrives overnight with scattered showers and a few storms for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. The rain moves out of central Oklahoma before sunrise. A few storms could be strong in eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning and early afternoon. Saturday will be mild, windy and sunny. A dry cold front will sweep across the state Saturday night, dropping highs to the 50s Sunday with decreasing winds and sunshine. A warming trend begins next week with temperatures climbing to the 70s by Wednesday.

