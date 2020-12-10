Rain Friday…Snow Sunday!

Enjoy one more mild day Thursday before it feels like December again! Highs will climb 20 degrees above normal, near 70 with a breezy south wind. Clouds will increase late in the day. Northwestern Oklahoma will be cooler in the 50s behind the cold front. The front will slowly move across the state overnight and scattered showers will develop out west. Central Oklahoma will see the best chance for rain Friday morning. Sprinkles or drizzle will linger in the afternoon. Rain totals will stay low. Saturday will be cool and dry in the 40s.

The back edge of an upper level storm will bring snow to the Sooner state Sunday. A band of snow will move into Oklahoma from Kansas on Sunday. Models are not in agreement with snow totals so stay tuned for the latest. Snow will be wet with temperatures hovering around freezing. Most of next week will stay below normal.