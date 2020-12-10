Rain Friday…Snow Sunday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Forecast Rain Totals for Friday

Forecast Rain Totals for Friday

Enjoy one more mild day Thursday before it feels like December again! Highs will climb 20 degrees above normal, near 70 with a breezy south wind. Clouds will increase late in the day.  Northwestern Oklahoma will be cooler in the 50s behind the cold front.  The front will slowly move across the state overnight and scattered showers will develop out west. Central Oklahoma will see the best chance for rain Friday morning. Sprinkles or drizzle will linger in the afternoon. Rain totals will stay low. Saturday will be cool and dry in the 40s. 

The back edge of an upper level storm will bring snow to the Sooner state Sunday.  A band of snow will move into Oklahoma from Kansas on Sunday. Models are not in agreement with snow totals so stay tuned for the latest. Snow will be wet with temperatures hovering around freezing.  Most of next week will stay below normal.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 44°

Friday

49° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 49° 33°

Saturday

49° / 32°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 49° 32°

Sunday

40° / 22°
Morning rain mixed with snow
Morning rain mixed with snow 60% 40° 22°

Monday

47° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 47° 33°

Tuesday

44° / 26°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 44° 26°

Wednesday

51° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

3 AM
Showers
50%
53°

52°

4 AM
Showers
40%
52°

52°

5 AM
Showers
50%
52°

50°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter