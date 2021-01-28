Rain Likely Early Saturday

Weather
Forecast Rain Totals for Early Saturday

Thursday marks the start of a gradual warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. Winds increase Friday, boosting highs to the mid 50s. Scattered showers will develop overnight Friday through early Saturday.  Skies will rapidly clear with a strong westerly wind and mild highs in the mid 60s! Fire danger will be elevated in western Oklahoma. A cold front will sweep across the state late Saturday and colder air will follow. Sunday will be windy and cooler in the mid 40s. Another system arrives mid next week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 31°

Friday

55° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 47°

Saturday

65° / 35°
Rain
Rain 80% 65° 35°

Sunday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 47° 29°

Monday

45° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 35°

Tuesday

54° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 38°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 20% 62° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

35°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
35°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

40°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
37°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
36°

36°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
35°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
35°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
35°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

