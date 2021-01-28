Thursday marks the start of a gradual warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. Winds increase Friday, boosting highs to the mid 50s. Scattered showers will develop overnight Friday through early Saturday. Skies will rapidly clear with a strong westerly wind and mild highs in the mid 60s! Fire danger will be elevated in western Oklahoma. A cold front will sweep across the state late Saturday and colder air will follow. Sunday will be windy and cooler in the mid 40s. Another system arrives mid next week.
Rain Likely Early Saturday
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity