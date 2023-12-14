Rain continues across western Oklahoma throughout the day on Thursday. Rain will transition to heavy, wet snow in the panhandle. A few showers are possible in central Oklahoma, but for the most part, it will stay dry. Highs will range from the 60s east to the 40s west. A large band of moderate to heavy rain will move east across the state tonight through Friday. Rain is likely in central Oklahoma Friday morning through early afternoon. An additional 1-2 inches of rain will be possible in western Oklahoma. Central Oklahoma could see up to an inch of rain! The panhandle could see 1-3 inches of snow. The system exits Friday night with lingering rain in northern Oklahoma. This weekend will be dry with highs climbing to near 60 again by Sunday! A cold front will drop highs closer to average (around 50 degrees) early next week.

Long range forecast models show a few storm systems towards the end of next week. Rain is possible Friday. A storm system could move in for Christmas – at this time, a cool rain is forecast. Stay tuned for the latest!