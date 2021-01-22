Rain Likely This Weekend

Weekend 4Cast

Finally, the sun returns Friday! Today will stay cool in the low 50s with a northeasterly breeze. Clouds return tonight with lows in the mid 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s. Areas of fog and drizzle will form. Saturday will be cloudy and cool in the upper 40s with patchy drizzle.

Our main system arrives Sunday, sparking scattered showers and storms. A light winter mix is possible for northwestern Oklahoma early Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. The state will see 1/2″ to 1″ of statewide rain Sunday through early Monday!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 48° 32°

Saturday

52° / 50°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 52° 50°

Sunday

60° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 80% 60° 52°

Monday

52° / 29°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 52° 29°

Tuesday

43° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 43° 32°

Wednesday

49° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 49° 38°

Thursday

52° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 35°

Hourly Forecast

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

10 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
39°

39°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

