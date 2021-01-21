Rain Likely This Weekend

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Areas of drizzle will be possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 30s tonight under cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Areas of drizzle or an isolated shower will be possible Saturday. Our best chance of rain arrives Sunday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The rain moves out by early Monday. A light winter mix is possible in our panhandle early Monday morning. No accumulation is expected. Cooler air will follow this system.