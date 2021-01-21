Rain Likely This Weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Weekend Rain Totals

Weekend Rain Totals

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Areas of drizzle will be possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 30s tonight under cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Areas of drizzle or an isolated shower will be possible Saturday. Our best chance of rain arrives Sunday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The rain moves out by early Monday.  A light winter mix is possible in our panhandle early Monday morning. No accumulation is expected. Cooler air will follow this system.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

52° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 38°

Friday

48° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 48° 32°

Saturday

52° / 50°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 52° 50°

Sunday

60° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 80% 60° 52°

Monday

52° / 29°
AM Rain
AM Rain 30% 52° 29°

Tuesday

43° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 43° 32°

Wednesday

49° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 49° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
40°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
45°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

49°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
49°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
44°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
12%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
40°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
40°

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter