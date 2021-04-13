Rain Likely Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

Tuesday will be cool and breezy with isolated showers or sprinkles. Highs will climb to the mid 60s. Rain moves into southern Oklahoma by late afternoon and starts to spread northeast. Showers and storms are likely overnight for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 40s under cloudy skies. Scattered showers return Wednesday for western, southern and central Oklahoma. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s with a breezy northeast wind.

We will have a break Thursday before our next system arrives Friday. Rain is likely Friday with cool highs in the mid 50s. This weekend will be dry and cool in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures return next week but temperatures will stay slightly below normal.