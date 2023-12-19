After another cold start this morning, we will see nice weather today.

Cloudy, mild and WINDY today. Highs will climb into the mid-50’s with strong south winds gusting over 30+ mph.

Cloudy, cold and windy again tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

Cloudy, windy and mild tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will climb into the 60’s.

Next chance of rain moves in late Thursday. More rain possible early Christmas Eve.

There is still a small chance of some snow across the Oklahoma Panhandle for Christmas.

Stay-Tuned.