We’ll see partly cloudy skies and mild weather tonight.

Overnight lows will be a mix of upper-50’s and low-60’s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm.

Highs will make it into the mid-80’s again with rain chances across Western Oklahoma.

Late Friday we will see rain chances move into the forecast.

We will see scattered shower chances this weekend with cooler highs in the 60’s and 70’s.