Rain on the Way Thursday

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Isolated showers or storms are possible, mainly east of I-35. A few strong to severe storms are possible near the Red River in south-central or southwestern Oklahoma late this afternoon or evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight. Storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma by morning and then storms will spread across the state as a cold front moves south. As a result, highs will only climb to the mid 70s. Waves of showers and storms will continue through Friday. Only widely scattered showers are expected Saturday.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Sunday will have a dry and cool start in the upper 50s. Highs Sunday will climb to the mid 70s with a light north breeze. A stretch of nice, fall weather will continue next week. Stay tuned for the latest!