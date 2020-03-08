Rain Sunday night ends fire threat, opens the door to warmer temps

After a fire in Beaver county burned nearly 30,000 acres of land Saturday and Sunday, rain is helping to control that fire and add much needed moisture to pre-emergent fuels statewide. 

Weatherwise, look for periods of rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Streets may be wet Monday morning, however most of the rain will move east by the morning drive. Look for sunshine in the afternoon with warmer highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny with more mild temps in the mid 70s, but that warmup will provide instability for some evening storms, especially in the southern half of Oklahoma. 

Look for even more rain, several inches worth, by the end of the week with cooler temps into the following weekend. 

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 57°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 80% 66° 57°

Monday

72° / 42°
Windy with showers ending
Windy with showers ending 0% 72° 42°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 75° 54°

Wednesday

71° / 54°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 71° 54°

Thursday

75° / 47°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 50% 75° 47°

Friday

54° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 54° 42°

Saturday

51° / 38°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 0% 51° 38°

