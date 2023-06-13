The risk for severe thunderstorms is moving out of southeastern OK this morning. However, more scattered thunderstorms developing in the Panhandles later today could move east back into western and central Oklahoma tonight. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms tonight with the main threats strong winds, large hail and locally heavy rain. Latest weather data weakens the storms as they move into western Oklahoma this evening. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction