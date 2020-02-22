Rain, thunder, even strong storms arrive Sunday

An area of low pressure will move through northern Oklahoma bringing some Springlike weather.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Along with breezy south winds, temps will remain in the middle 40s.

Bands of showers and thunderstorms will pinwheel around a low pressure center tomorrow. There may be a midday break for some, especially southern and central Oklahoma before more thunderstorms reignite in the afternoon and evening hours. Some strong to marginally severe storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma before storms weaken and move east into Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy with mid 50s.

Another slight rain chance returns Tuesday, mainly across northern Oklahoma. After some cool midweek temps, next weekend looks great with many 60s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett