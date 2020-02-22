Rain, thunder, even strong storms arrive Sunday

An area of low pressure will move through northern Oklahoma bringing some Springlike weather.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Along with breezy south winds, temps will remain in the middle 40s.

Bands of showers and thunderstorms will pinwheel around a low pressure center tomorrow. There may be a midday break for some, especially southern and central Oklahoma before more thunderstorms reignite in the afternoon and evening hours. Some strong to marginally severe storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma before storms weaken and move east into Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and windy with mid 50s.

Another slight rain chance returns Tuesday, mainly across northern Oklahoma. After some cool midweek temps, next weekend looks great with many 60s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Saturday

61° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 90% 61° 46°

Sunday

61° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 90% 61° 43°

Monday

56° / 39°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 56° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 28°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 51° 28°

Wednesday

43° / 26°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 43° 26°

Thursday

54° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 29°

Friday

55° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 55° 40°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

4 PM
Showers
50%
58°

58°

5 PM
Showers
50%
58°

56°

6 PM
Light Rain
60%
56°

55°

7 PM
Showers
60%
55°

