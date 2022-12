After last night’s cold front, we will see cloudy skies and rain chances this weekend.

Cloudy, chilly and breezy Saturday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

Rain moves in tonight across Central Oklahoma.

Cloudy with Drizzle Sunday. Highs in the upper-40’s and low-50’s.

Mild weather on Monday before another cold front moves in with more rain chances.