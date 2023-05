Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will continue as we head toward week’s end. For some folks in western Oklahoma, rain and storm chances will continue well into the weekend.

Oklahoma and north Texas will be at the top of the jet stream which will continue to keep moisture and energy in place.

Daily storm chances will continue through the weekend before shifting further east. Totals will be very good for continuing to reduce drought in N, NW Oklahoma, and S Kansas!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett