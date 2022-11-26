well, at least half of the week will be warm. Our next cold front isn’t too far down the road.

Look for rain to end overnight into Sunday morning with temps down to around 40. We will see a little sunshine between the clouds Sunday with temps still cool around 50.

South winds will be with us Monday and Tuesday with 60s to near 70 Tuesday, however a front will swing through Tuesday night and end the relative warmth.

Temps Wednesday and Thursday will only head to the 40s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett