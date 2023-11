Off and on showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through Thursday evening. The highest chance for meaningful rainfall will be south and east of I44.

Tonight, skies will clear giving way to cooler morning lows on Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the morning will be near freezing.

The weekend will be dry with low to middle 60s, which will last into next week as well.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett