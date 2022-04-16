We’ll see cloudy, windy, chilly and wet weather today.
Afternoon highs will be stuck in the upper-40’s and low-50’s this afternoon.
We’ll see northerly winds gusting over 30 mph,
Most of the storms will clear to the east, but we’ll see a few lingering showers this afternoon.
The rain will last through sunrise Sunday, and we’ll see clearing skies Sunday afternoon.
We’ll see highs in the 60’s Sunday and Monday.
We’ll see a few storm chances on Tuesday, and low rain chances for the rest of the week.