After a mild start, we will see sunny, hot and windy weather today.

Highs across the state will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with a few 100’s this afternoon.

As we head into the last week of Summer, I’m tracking a few chances for record-breaking heat.

We could set or tie record highs Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll stay dry this week. No good rain chances until maybe early next week.