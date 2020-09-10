Record Cool Temps Continue!

Highs Thursday will only climb to the 50s and 60s across the state and OKC will likely set a record cool-high temperature. The afternoon will stay mainly dry with some areas of drizzle possible. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 50s. Another round of showers will move into southwestern Oklahoma and spread northeast across the state through the first half of Friday. The rain moves into eastern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and some clearing will be possible west. Highs will climb to the upper 60s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and light winds! Temperatures will dip to the 70s a few times next week. Stay tuned for the latest!