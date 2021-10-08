Record Heat Possible Friday

Friday will be hot and windy with high fire danger. Highs will climb 20 degrees above normal, in the mid 90s. OKC will test the daily record high of 94 degrees, set in 1979. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be hot and windy with highs in the low 90s. Fire danger will be near-critical, especially for northern Oklahoma.

Storm chances increase late Sunday, starting west and spreading east overnight. Severe weather is expected with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. An isolated tornado is possible, especially in eastern Oklahoma. The storms move out early Monday and the next system arrives late Tuesday. Storm chances return Tuesday night through Wednesday with severe storms possible. Cooler, fall weather will follow. Stay tuned for the latest!