Record Heat Thursday, Severe Weather Possible Friday

Weather
Record Highs Thursday

Thursday will be HOT with temperatures soaring to the 90s! Western Oklahoma could see highs in the upper 90s!  Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwesterly wind.  Lows tonight will be mild, in the upper 60s.  Highs Friday will climb to the low 80s with increasing clouds. Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Saturday and cooler temperatures will follow. Weekend highs will drop close to normal, in the mid to upper 60s. Another system arrives Monday, bringing rain, storms and cooler temperatures.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 86° 58°

Friday

79° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 79° 65°

Saturday

68° / 61°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 68° 61°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 41°

Monday

54° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 54° 52°

Tuesday

54° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 54° 47°

Wednesday

59° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 59° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

