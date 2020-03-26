Record Heat Thursday, Severe Weather Possible Friday

Thursday will be HOT with temperatures soaring to the 90s! Western Oklahoma could see highs in the upper 90s! Skies will be mostly sunny with a breezy southwesterly wind. Lows tonight will be mild, in the upper 60s. Highs Friday will climb to the low 80s with increasing clouds. Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Saturday and cooler temperatures will follow. Weekend highs will drop close to normal, in the mid to upper 60s. Another system arrives Monday, bringing rain, storms and cooler temperatures.