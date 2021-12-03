Record High Possible Friday, Cooler Weekend

A cold front starts to move into our state Friday with highs in the 60s north to the 80s south. OKC will test the record high of 79 degrees, set in 2012. The cold front will move into central Oklahoma by late afternoon and a breezy north wind will follow. Lows tonight will range from the 30s northwest to the 60s southeast. A few showers are possible in southern and eastern Oklahoma by sunrise. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Areas of drizzle or isolated, light showers are possible across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. A south breeze returns Sunday with warmer highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. A front arrives late Sunday, sparking a few showers. Monday will be much cooler in the 40s.