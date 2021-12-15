Record Highs and Extreme Fire Danger Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm and windy with the highest winds in western Oklahoma. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s northwest to the 80s southwest. OKC is forecast to set a new record, testing the previous record of 75 degrees, set in 1948. A dryline will surge east and western Oklahoma will have critical fire danger. Westerly winds at 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph will follow behind the dryline.

Winds will increase out of the south at 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph for central and eastern Oklahoma. A cold front will take over the dryline and a few storms are possible along the front in central Oklahoma this evening and southeastern Oklahoma overnight.

Thursday will be cooler in the mid 50s with lighter northeast winds. A few showers are possible Friday, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. A cold front late Friday will drop highs to the 40s this weekend.