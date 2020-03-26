Breaking News
Record highs expected for central and southern Oklahoma Thursday!

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s the latest weather guidance from one of our computer models showing a snapshot of the weather 5PM Thursday evening.  As you can see expecting mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds and record high temps in the 80s and 90s.  The record high for OKC is 85 set back in 1972.  It looks like OKC should break that record as temps soar to around 90 on Thursday.  The all time record high for March is 95 set back in 1916.  A storm system moves in on Friday with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by Friday evening.  Skies clear off with cooler weather for this next weekend.  Have a great day, Jon Slater

Wednesday

79° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 45°

Thursday

86° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 86° 58°

Friday

79° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 79° 65°

Saturday

68° / 61°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 68° 61°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 67° 41°

Monday

54° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 54° 52°

Tuesday

54° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 54° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

