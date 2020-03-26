Record highs expected for central and southern Oklahoma Thursday!

Here’s the latest weather guidance from one of our computer models showing a snapshot of the weather 5PM Thursday evening. As you can see expecting mostly sunny skies, gusty south winds and record high temps in the 80s and 90s. The record high for OKC is 85 set back in 1972. It looks like OKC should break that record as temps soar to around 90 on Thursday. The all time record high for March is 95 set back in 1916. A storm system moves in on Friday with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by Friday evening. Skies clear off with cooler weather for this next weekend. Have a great day, Jon Slater

