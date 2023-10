Get ready for a wild ride on the Oklahoma Weather roller coaster.

We will see near record-high temperatures today.

It will be partly cloudy, hot and windy this afternoon. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper-80’s to low-90’s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50’s.

Sunny, hot and breezy Sunday. Near-record highs possible again.

Heavy rain moves in on Tuesday. Record-rainfall and flooding possible this week.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.