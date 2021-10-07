Record highs Friday to be followed by multiple severe weather chances

October is Oklahoma’s second severe weather season, and just as we head toward the middle of the month, things look to get a bit bumpy.

Thursday night, look for clear skies with much more mild lows in the low to middle 60s.

Friday will be hot with near record highs. OKC’s record stands at 94 degrees; we will be very close to that. A few 100s may exist west. Also, with high winds, fire danger will be a factor.

With the jet stream heading south, severe weather ingredients will be in place for an active Sunday night, and again Tuesday, possibly lasting into Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett (AMS)