Record Highs Possible Thursday and Friday

Thursday will be warm, breezy and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s! OKC will test the record high of 77 degrees, set in 1975. Lows will drop to the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be warm before a cold front moves across the state. OKC will test the record of 79 decrees, set in 2012. A few showers are possible in southern Oklahoma early Saturday. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler in the upper 50s with areas of drizzle. Sunday will be warmer in the upper 60s before another cold front moves across the state. Monday will drop to the 40s with a northeast breeze.