Record Highs Thursday, Severe Weather Possible Friday

Posted: / Updated:
The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees! We will have mostly sunny skies and a breezy south wind.  Lows Wednesday night will drop to the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.  Highs Thursday will climb to record territory across the state. OKC will test the record of 85 degrees, set in 1972.  A dryline will move into western Oklahoma, creating high fire danger and allowing temps to climb into the 90s!

Severe weather is possible Friday afternoon and night.  Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with an isolated tornado.  This weekend will be cooler but closer to normal in the mid to upper 60s.  Another system will bring highs in the 50s and rain Monday through Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest!

