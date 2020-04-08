Live Now
Record Highs Wednesday, Cooler Thursday

Weather

Record Highs Wed

Record Highs Wed

Highs Wednesday will soar to near 90 under sunny skies with a light westerly breeze. OKC will test the record of 89 degrees, set in 2011! Fire danger will be high, especially for western Oklahoma.  A cold front will sweep across the state tonight, bringing strong northeasterly winds and colder air. Lows will drop to the upper 40s for Thursday morning, followed by cooler highs in the mid 60s.

Our next system arrives late Friday, bringing on an off scattered showers and storms through Sunday night.  Easter will be mild in the 70s before a strong cold front moves across the state late Sunday. Lows will drop the the 30s and 40s Monday morning and only climb to the mid 40s in the afternoon! We will flirt with the freezing mark Tuesday morning.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 56°

Thursday

65° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 65° 49°

Friday

65° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 65° 47°

Saturday

68° / 52°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 68° 52°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 72° 58°

Monday

47° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 47° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 0% 58° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

